By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is asking for your vote, in order to bring more students to the museum each year.

Through their “Bus Fuel Fund,” the museum pays for thousands of students’ bus fares, so they can attend field trips to the museum.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science (credit: CBS)

Last school year, the museum spent more than $100,000 on bus fuel, paying school district transportation offices to bring students to the museum. Entry to the museum is free for classes.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science (credit: CBS)

With so much money going towards the fuel program, the museum applied for a grant through the Plante Moran Cares Charity. If they receive the most votes on the charity’s website, they would receive $15,000 to go toward the fuel program.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science (credit: CBS)

Schools must have a free or reduced lunch rate of at least 50 percent in order to qualify for the bus fuel program. The funds only go to schools that likely would not be able to afford trips to the museum without the funds.

Voting only takes a few moments.

LINK: Bus Fuel Fund Grant

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

