DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines pilots could be close to reaching a new contract after over two years of talks.

The union representing pilots for the Denver-based discount carrier announced Monday it reached an “agreement in principle” on a deal including improvements to pay, work rules and benefits.

A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says it still must be reviewed by the Frontier union’s executive council, which will decide whether to send it to pilots for a vote.

Frontier pilots have been working under a contract changed in 2011 to keep their airline out of bankruptcy.

Pilots have picketed in Denver and sent a “strike bus” to cities in the airline’s network over the last year to try to build public awareness for their cause.

