Filed Under:Facebook, Social Media
The logo of social networking website \'Facebook\' is displayed on a computer screen in London, 12 December 2007. AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of the Facebook logo. (credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Facebook appears to go down for users worldwide for about an hour on Monday. According to downdetector.com, there was a spike in reports of Facebook being down just before 11 a.m. MT.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

The outage prompted an outpouring of posts on Twitter about the issue:

