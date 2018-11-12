The logo of social networking website \'Facebook\' is displayed on a computer screen in London, 12 December 2007. AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images) File photo of the Facebook logo. (credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Facebook appears to go down for users worldwide for about an hour on Monday. According to downdetector.com, there was a spike in reports of Facebook being down just before 11 a.m. MT.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

The outage prompted an outpouring of posts on Twitter about the issue:

Twitter, do your thing. — Twitter (@Twitter) November 12, 2018

did facebook die — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) November 12, 2018

Facebook being down isn’t really a big deal to me personally, but professionally it’s making it really hard to do my job. pic.twitter.com/5b1nyDW9ox — Jerrica Nunley (@JerricaMJ) November 12, 2018