DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters earned some extra high fives Monday afternoon after they rescued a deer from a window well. The buck stood there as the firefighters used what they had available to get it out.

They say a resident found the deer “thrashing” inside the well clearly in need of help.

Members on Engine 47 used a piece of a wooden fence in order “to prevent broken glass” and another tool.

After a few moments, the buck jumped out and ran away — seemingly uninjured.