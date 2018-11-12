  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Epworth United Methodist Church is continuing Daddy Bruce Randolph’s legacy of feeding families in need on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers will be distributing food baskets on Saturday, Nov. 17.

dpd daddy bruce faf 5vo transfer frame 4 Daddy Bruce Randolphs Legacy Lives On With Thanksgiving Tradition

(credit: Denver Police)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO:

The Feed a Family Thanksgiving tradition started more than 50 years ago when Daddy Bruce Randolph fed people from his restaurant.

daddy bruce randolph courtesy denver public library Daddy Bruce Randolphs Legacy Lives On With Thanksgiving Tradition

Daddy Bruce Randolph (credit: Denver Public Library)

The church still needs supplies and volunteers to meet its goal.

Find out how you can help at www.DenverFeedAFamily.org

