DENVER (CBS4) – The Epworth United Methodist Church is continuing Daddy Bruce Randolph’s legacy of feeding families in need on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers will be distributing food baskets on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Feed a Family Thanksgiving tradition started more than 50 years ago when Daddy Bruce Randolph fed people from his restaurant.

The church still needs supplies and volunteers to meet its goal.

Find out how you can help at www.DenverFeedAFamily.org