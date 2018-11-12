  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Red Cross Colorado Wyoming Chapter, California, Local TV, Nederland Fire Protection District, North Metro Fire Rescue District, Timberline Fire Department

By Rick Sallinger

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)- Colorado is coming to the aid of California amidst some of the worst wildfires in that state’s history. The town of Paradise is nearly lost, leveled by the windswept flames.

gettyimages 1059759406 Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

CHICO, CA – NOVEMBER 09: A California Highway Patrol vehicle mans a checkpoint along Highway 32 as the Camp Fire burns in the area on November 9, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The North Metro Fire Rescue District is among the fire departments from Colorado which have left to help. Three firefighters are building fire lines and attacking the blaze.

brush truck from north metro fire Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

North Metro Fire Rescue District brush truck in California. (credit: CBS)

Lt. Bill Castonguay has been in touch with his people there.

“They said they had extreme fire behavior. The lines they are putting in, they have trouble holding to. It’s the worst conditions possible.”

ca fire help 5pkg transfer frame 866 Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

(credit: CBS)

Flames spreading are at both ends of the state. Colorado is part of a national mutual response system. California is overtaxed for firefighters and needs help from the outside according to Castonguay.

ca fire help 5pkg transfer frame 655 Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

Lt. Bill Castonguay (credit: CBS)

“It’s just very imperative that we go out there to California because if we don’t, they aren’t going to have enough resources to put the fire out.”

ca fire help 5pkg transfer frame 1707 Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

(credit: CBS)

Other Colorado crews from the Timberline and Nederland Fire Protection districts are in northern California with a brush truck.

timberline fpd pic of guys going to ca Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

Timberline Fire Department crew in California. (credit: CBS)

Overhead, the privately-owned Global Supertanker, which is often based in Colorado Springs, has entered the battles. The American Red Cross has also sent Coloradans to assist those in need.

Jim Kramer of Pueblo details what he saw when he and his team arrived in Chico, California.

“As we drove into Chico we saw the dark, heavy smoke lit skies,” he said.

james kramer Colorado Crews Respond To California Fires: Very Imperative That We Go

James Kramer (left) (credit: CBS)

He is a physician’s assistant volunteering for the American Red Cross at a shelter.

“Some lost their medications. Some have some burns and minor injuries.”

The American Red Cross have resources to contact a loved one separated from their family because of emergencies or natural disasters. Donations are always accepted at the Red Cross.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s