By Rick Sallinger

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)- Colorado is coming to the aid of California amidst some of the worst wildfires in that state’s history. The town of Paradise is nearly lost, leveled by the windswept flames.

The North Metro Fire Rescue District is among the fire departments from Colorado which have left to help. Three firefighters are building fire lines and attacking the blaze.

Lt. Bill Castonguay has been in touch with his people there.

“They said they had extreme fire behavior. The lines they are putting in, they have trouble holding to. It’s the worst conditions possible.”

Flames spreading are at both ends of the state. Colorado is part of a national mutual response system. California is overtaxed for firefighters and needs help from the outside according to Castonguay.

“It’s just very imperative that we go out there to California because if we don’t, they aren’t going to have enough resources to put the fire out.”

Other Colorado crews from the Timberline and Nederland Fire Protection districts are in northern California with a brush truck.

Overhead, the privately-owned Global Supertanker, which is often based in Colorado Springs, has entered the battles. The American Red Cross has also sent Coloradans to assist those in need.

Jim Kramer of Pueblo details what he saw when he and his team arrived in Chico, California.

“As we drove into Chico we saw the dark, heavy smoke lit skies,” he said.

He is a physician’s assistant volunteering for the American Red Cross at a shelter.

“Some lost their medications. Some have some burns and minor injuries.”

The American Red Cross have resources to contact a loved one separated from their family because of emergencies or natural disasters. Donations are always accepted at the Red Cross.

