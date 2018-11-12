JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Another first for Colorado as the final results of last week’s Election Day are coming in.

Democrat Brianna Titone declared victory over the weekend in her bid for State Representative in District 27.

She narrowly beat her Republican opponent by a margin of less than 400 votes to win the seat.

Titone spoke with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd before the election and said while she acknowledges the historic nature of her run, her focus is on the issues.

