DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans came together to help people struggling with mental health and homelessness on Saturday. Residents at the Sanderson apartment in West Denver enjoyed a home cooked meal thanks to volunteers.

homeless tgiving dinner 10vo transfer frame 52 Volunteers Cook Meal For Homeless As Part Of Community Projects

(credit: CBS)

The dinner was part of 100 community service projects going on this weekend organized by the nonprofit “Project: Our Town.”

homeless tgiving dinner 10vo transfer frame 353 Volunteers Cook Meal For Homeless As Part Of Community Projects

(credit: CBS)

“I just think it’s a great opportunity… Thanksgiving is a good time to do that,” said Wendy leslie, a volunteer.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“The mission of Project Our Town is not only to benefit the recipients of the projects, but also to create an experience for the volunteers that inspires them to engage in year-round volunteerism,” orgainzers said in a news release.

homeless tgiving dinner 10sotvo transfer frame 586 Volunteers Cook Meal For Homeless As Part Of Community Projects

(credit: CBS)

You can register for other community projects online or by emailing info@projectourtown.org.

