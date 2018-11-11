DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans came together to help people struggling with mental health and homelessness on Saturday. Residents at the Sanderson apartment in West Denver enjoyed a home cooked meal thanks to volunteers.

The dinner was part of 100 community service projects going on this weekend organized by the nonprofit “Project: Our Town.”

“I just think it’s a great opportunity… Thanksgiving is a good time to do that,” said Wendy leslie, a volunteer.

“The mission of Project Our Town is not only to benefit the recipients of the projects, but also to create an experience for the volunteers that inspires them to engage in year-round volunteerism,” orgainzers said in a news release.

You can register for other community projects online or by emailing info@projectourtown.org.