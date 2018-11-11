By Melissa Garcia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans came together at a candle light vigil on Saturday night in Westminster to honor victims killed by drunk drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hosted the annual vigil with CBS4’s Shaun Boyd as emcee.

Families gathered from across the state to support one another in a difficult time of year as the holidays draw near.

The event honored not only victims, but also survivors.

“I myself was paralyzed by a drunk driver when I was 15 years old riding my bicycle to high school in the morning,” said Devin Butler, whose life was forever changed when a drunk driver hit him in 2007.

“He left me for dead on the side of the highway. And over the last 11 years I’ve had 24 surgeries and have proven the doctors wrong by living another five times,” Butler told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Listening to names read out loud of loved ones whose lives have been taken, event attendees held candles and shed tears. Their hearts are forever broken from losing loved ones to impaired drivers.

Fran Lanzer is the State Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado. He said the annual gathering supports those touched by the tragedy.

“It’s really important for us to reconnect with victims and survivors to let them know that we’re here for them. Because holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, those are days when they miss their loved ones,” Lanzer said.

In addition to honoring victims, the group is working to prevent drinking and driving, an action they say happens all too often.

“Two out of three people throughout their lives will be affected by a drug or alcohol abuse crash,” Butler explained.

MADD provides support services free of charge to victims, survivors and their families.

