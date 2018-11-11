By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – At 11 a.m. Sunday, bells across America tolled in remembrance of the armistice agreement signed on this date 100 years ago, ending World War I.

In Denver, the replica Liberty Bell tolled 21 times in Lincoln Park.

“I think it just rings that spirit of love for this country and the freedom that we enjoy today, and I’d like to see that continue,” said Susan Donohue.

Donohue was a Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution Mount Rosa Chapter. She was walking through Denver’s Lincoln Park when she noticed the replica Liberty Bell and its plaques were in disrepair.

“I felt that it needed to be restored and back in working condition again.”

So they went to work in 2011… raising $50,000. The bell was fully restored in 2014.

Sunday, as the snow fell, the bell rang 21 times.

“It just brings back a lot of thoughts about history, about the starting of this country. It’s just very emotional,” said Vietnam Veteran Richard Gensmer.

Gensmer was among those who had the honor of ringing the bell

“I just think of all of the veterans, male and female, whether they were in combat or they served this country here in the states. They all gave part of their lives to support this country and this bell represents the start of the country.”

And thanks to the Mount Rosa Chapter of the D.A.R. each of us can pause and reflect.

“I hope that they can read these plaques and know that this freedom of the country is for them, for all, for everyone that enters in this country and understand that the bell symbolizes America’s freedom and independence,” said Donohue.

Each of the United States was given a replica of the Liberty Bell in 1950 as part of a savings bond drive. The size and tone is an exact replica to the famous bell at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

