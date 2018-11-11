  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – The tower outside of Golden’s City Hall holds the bell that was rung on Armistice Day in Golden in 1918. It also held a time capsule that was buried there that same year. That time capsule was unearthed in 1968 and then reburied.

This week the Golden History Museum unearthed it one more time and its contents were on display Sunday. It was standing room only for the Veterans Day celebration and unveiling.

Golden History Museum Director Nathan Richie says, “I think it’s awesome! We had no idea what it was going to be especially with the weather.”

Lots of Goldenites came to honor those who served, but they also came to get a glimpse into the past. People lined the wall first at City Hall then over at the museum to get a glimpse of what the 50-year-old time capsule had inside.

“It’s mostly paper-related ephemera. This is the year before people are going into space and so there’s a lot of talk about what is going to be next,” Richie said.

Sunday, people were able to add their names and stories to a new time capsule set to be opened in 2068. Jonelle Lewis and her family added their names and couldn’t help but think how the new ideas of 50 years ago have now become part of everyday life.

“We often look at the atomic bomb that was the big one back then. Thinking that’s such a threat. Yet I just underwent radiation treatment based off of that technology and it saved my life,” Lewis said.

Only time will tell what the Golden of 2068 will look like, but Arik Grueschow has an idea.

“That everything turns into chocolate!”

They’re not sure what will be in that new time capsule yet, but they are open to suggestions.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

