SALINA, Utah (CBS4) — An armed citizen is being credited with keeping the Salina City Police’s chief from being shot in the back.

Chief Al Taylor was arresting one of three occupants of a vehicle that was chased into Salina by state troopers on November 7. The vehicle, an Infiniti with Colorado plates, raced through the city at speeds near 100 mph, according to police, before Chief Taylor cut off the driver’s escape.

The three suspects ditched the Infiniti near a daycare center and ran from the car. Chief Taylor quickly confronted one male suspect behind a convenience store and began to handcuff him.

“Fortunately for Chief Taylor,” the department’s new release stated, “a local armed citizen was on alert and noticed one of the other suspects, a 17-year-old female, hiding in a dumpster near where Chief Taylor was handcuffing the first suspect. The 17-year-old female was leaning out of the top of the dumpster behind the chief holding a handgun. The citizen yelled at her not to shoot and she ducked back into the dumpster.”

The female suspect eventually jumped out and attempted to run from police, but was tased and arrested.

The third suspect, a male, was captured after a search of the area.

Eric Robert Somerville, 22, of Littleton, Colorado, and Sean Anthony Estrada, 31, of Westminster, Colorado, were both jailed. The 17-year-old female, whom police referred to as a runaway from Colorado, was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Police stated all three suspects are wanted on felony charges in Colorado and Wyoming.

A search of Colorado’s online court records shows active warrants for Somerville from Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, both for aggravated motor vehicle theft and trespassing.