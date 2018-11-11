COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Air Force pulled out a big win on Saturday night against New Mexico in Colorado Springs, but it’s the surprise ending that’s arguably the bigger win — at least for one of the team’s running backs.

Kade Remsberg got down on one knee to propose to his middle school sweetheart… and of course, it was captured on video.

Had to seal the deal with my middle-school sweetheart💍💙 Shoutout to the best teammates in the world for helping me out. Two dubs in one night. pic.twitter.com/ndUjAfEv6E — Kade Remsberg (@KadeRemsberg) November 11, 2018

Whether it was residual adrenaline from the win, Remsberg’s teammates couldn’t contain their excitement. (Of course, she said yes).

To boot, Remsberg ran a 54-yard pass in to take the lead with two minutes left in the game.

NO ONE is going to catch Kadin Remsberg. That 54-yard run is the longest of the year for Air Force.@AF_Falcons takes back the lead with a little under two minutes to play in the first half. pic.twitter.com/93qsWKwRC6 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 10, 2018

All in all, it seems Remsberg had one of the most memorable nights of his life.