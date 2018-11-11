Comments
Kade Remsberg and his new fiance (credit: Kade Remsberg)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Air Force pulled out a big win on Saturday night against New Mexico in Colorado Springs, but it’s the surprise ending that’s arguably the bigger win — at least for one of the team’s running backs.
Kade Remsberg got down on one knee to propose to his middle school sweetheart… and of course, it was captured on video.
Whether it was residual adrenaline from the win, Remsberg’s teammates couldn’t contain their excitement. (Of course, she said yes).
To boot, Remsberg ran a 54-yard pass in to take the lead with two minutes left in the game.
All in all, it seems Remsberg had one of the most memorable nights of his life.