By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Joe Gibson was born and raised in New Orleans, but he calls Colorado home. He came to downtown Denver on Saturday to watch the Veterans Day Parade because he, himself, is a veteran.

“I served in the United States Army Combat Infantry two years 10 days in Germany, and would do it all over again for this wonderful country,” Gibson said.

This isn’t his first time here. He’s been coming for many years.

“Because I owe that, and I wanted to see our good folks do this, and I’ll be out here every year” he said.

Gibson was even here the years when attendance was meager. He stood watch over the motorcycles, ROTC groups and marching bands. Maybe it was the beautiful Colorado weather, but on Saturday there were a lot of people out.

He’s glad to see attendance up and he hopes people keep coming to support the men and women in uniform.

“Because without a good military, any country in in trouble” he explained.

It’s going to take a lot to keep the Korean War veteran from attending year after year.

“I’ll be here if I have to crawl down here. I will be here. It’s a wonderful country. I’d do it all over again.”

