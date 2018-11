COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department helped fulfill a young girl’s Make-A-Wish wish by filling up a swim spa on Saturday. Laine Lazechko is a cancer patient. She’s one of 50 people diagnosed with a rare cellular disease.

Make-A-Wish Colorado says Laine loves to swim. While she couldn’t take a dip on Saturday, she will as soon as the water warms up.

Friends and family helped celebrate the answered wish.