BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Three firefighters and a brush truck from North Metro Fire are heading to northern California to help in the state’s most destructive wildfire.

The team left Friday afternoon.

The fire has claimed nine lives and has burned nearly 100,000 acres near the town of Paradise.

The dead were found inside their cars and outside vehicles or homes after a desperate evacuation that Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea called “the worst-case scenario.” Their identities were not yet known.

More than 6,700 structures have burned, a majority of which were homes.

President Donald Trump responded to the massive fire with criticism of forest management.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

