ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)- A former Broncos running back is coming together with a nonprofit to help Colorado veterans. They held an event in Arvada to collect essential winter items for holiday stockings to give to homeless veterans.

The Mattersville group also works to create sustainable living options for veterans. Reuben Droughns announced he is donating a piece of land to build a tiny home community.

It will serve veterans at risk of post traumatic stress disorder and suicide.

“It’s somewhat similar to the NFL. We’re all a band of brothers. We all fight for a type of cause whether it’s a Superbowl or these guys fight for our country, so I thought it was a good idea to give back to these guys. They’ve done a lot for us,” said Droughns.

“Get them in a community. Nobody is asking the tough questions or wants to have those conversations with tough men. We’re gonna ask those questions and have those conversations and address the issue that is PTSD,” said Drew Robertson, the president of Mattersville.

Droughns and the Mattersville group hope to build near Colorado Springs.