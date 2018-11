CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area has had a great start to their 2018 ski season — it’s even historic.

Ski area officials say they’ve had 81 inches of snow this year which is the best start to in its 81-year history.

Since opening for the season in October, much more terrain is now ready for skiers and snowboarders. Lift 2 opened on Friday which leads to Tango Road and Turtle Creek. Lift 6 opened on Saturday.