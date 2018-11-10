By Joel Hillan

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Several hundred Girl Scouts spent their Saturday morning learning about science and engineering on the campus of the Colorado School of Mines. It was part of the school’s annual Girl Scouts Engineering Day.

“I’m learning how to engineer things, and I’m learning how to make a robotic hands,” said 10-year-old Jadyn.

She loves engineering because it involves math and science, her two favorite subjects.

“I see a lot girls here enjoying themselves, and it makes me really happy, and I ‘m really happy that I can have some impact on the community,” said Bomsaerah Seong.

Seong is a Junior at the Colorado School of Mines, majoring in chemical engineering. She organized the event.

“A lot of girls don’t really get exposure to science,” she said.

Exposure to science and engineering came early for Seong.

“My dad was an engineer and he always worked on something on his computer, and he was building bridges and I thought that looked so cool.”

In addition to dolls, she says her dad would buy her Legos, inspiring her to pursue a career in engineering.

For 10-year-old Jordon, she says what she is learning at this event could trickle over into the classroom.

“It’s pretty fun honestly and in class when I do school work, now I’ll be able to understand it more and get better test scores.”

And with success leading to even more success the School of Mines hopes events like these could lead to a more diverse student body.

