By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday is a free day at the Denver zoo!

chuck jake 1 copy 4 Things To Do This Weekend: Parade, Holiday Mart, And More!

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Head out with the whole family and check out the newest animals and creepy crawlers. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
www.denverzoo.org

Take a trip to Cuba without leaving the country! Enjoy “A Night in Havana” at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Taste savory appetizers, discover Cuban art, and dance the night away. It’s a family friendly event. Tickets start at $15.
dmns.org/learn/families/family-events/a-night-in-havana-family-event/

Saturday, local veterans will come together at the annual Denver Veterans Day Parade. It kicks off around 14th and Colfax at 10a.m.
Following the parade, join local military heroes for the Denver Veterans Day Festival at Civic Center Park.
It’s free to attend.
denverveteransday.com/parade/

If you’re already on the hunt for holiday gifts head to the Junior League of Denver’s Mile High Holiday Mart!
Today through Sunday, browse more than 100 one-of-a-kind merchants at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus. Tickets start at $10.
jld.org/fundraisers/mile-high-holiday-mart/

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

