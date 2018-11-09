By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you have things to do this weekend you’ll probably want to take care of them on Saturday while conditions are still dry and somewhat mild.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the Veterans Day Parade in Denver with temperatures in the 40s during the morning and 50s by afternoon.

By Saturday night clouds will quickly increase from the north along with a cold, gusty wind. It’s all part of a fast-moving storm system diving out of the Pacific Northwest.

It will bring a round of light snow to the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains during the day on Sunday along with temperatures 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We are not anticipating a significant snow because the storm is simply moving too fast and it has a limited amount of moisture.

In general most places will see an inch or two at best.

But there is potential for a few areas to see up to 6 inches of snow, especially in the mountains and foothills above 9,000 feet. A few favored places in the Denver metro area could see up to 4 inches of snow.

The storm will quickly depart on Monday leaving clear skies and a warming trend for the week ahead.

