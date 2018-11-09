  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles who police believe are responsible for 41 different smash-and-grab crimes across the Denver metro area are now under arrest.

highlands ranch smash and grab frame 74 2 Juveniles Under Arrest, Charged With Dozens Of Smash And Grabs

An Abo’s Pizza in Highlands Ranch was one of dozens of stores that was targeted recently. (credit: CBS)

Police in Aurora have just arrested the two suspects. So far it’s not clear where they were arrested.

Break-ins have been reported recently in Arvada, Denver, Littleton, Centennial, Northglenn, Highlands Ranch and Parker.

park hill smash and grab 10pkg transfer frame 460 2 Juveniles Under Arrest, Charged With Dozens Of Smash And Grabs

A door was smashed in a Denver break-in. (CBS)

The juvenile suspects have not been identified, and there’s no word on what led police to the suspects or whether more arrests might be coming in the investigation.

