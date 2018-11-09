AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles who police believe are responsible for 41 different smash-and-grab crimes across the Denver metro area are now under arrest.

Police in Aurora have just arrested the two suspects. So far it’s not clear where they were arrested.

Break-ins have been reported recently in Arvada, Denver, Littleton, Centennial, Northglenn, Highlands Ranch and Parker.

The juvenile suspects have not been identified, and there’s no word on what led police to the suspects or whether more arrests might be coming in the investigation.