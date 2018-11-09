LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — One person died after a fire at home in Longmont Friday morning. Firefighters and police were dispatched to the home at 729 17th Avenue just before 9 a.m. and were told there may be a person inside.

When they arrived, heavy smoke visible smoke was coming from the mobile home, according to public information officer Molly Cropp.

One crew tried to go inside to search for possible victims but was pushed back out by high heat. Another crew entered the home on the opposite side and found heavy fire venting from a back window.

Once inside, crews quickly found the victim in a hallway, immediately removed that person and began life saving measures.

The victim was rushed to Longmont United Hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

One cat also died in the fire, Cropp said.

Twenty firefighters responded to the fire and had it under control in under 20 minutes. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire and cause of death are under investigation.