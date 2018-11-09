(HOODLINE) – Interested in trying some new Latin American eateries in Denver? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for tacos, fried plantains, pupusas and other Latin American food.

G’s Local Taco Bar

2200 Market St., Suite 114, Five Points

G’s Local Taco Bar is a fusion spot, offering all-day breakfast, salads, burgers and more.

Come try specialties like pork green chili, bacon enchiladas, wings smothered in spicy garlic mojo and taco varieties such as vegetarian black bean avocado and ancho shrimp. (Check out the full menu here.)

The spot’s current Yelp rating of three stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Jerry T., who reviewed G’s Local Taco Bar on Oct. 12, wrote, “I’ve been waiting for something to open in here for three years and, to be honest, I’m a little disappointed. The tacos taste good, but I would call it very average. Sports should be on the TV, not MTV.”

“Get the reverse cowboy burrito!” shared Yelper Asia Bee B. “It is smothered in gravy from the inside out. I couldn’t even eat half of it, so delicious and filling.”

Puerto Rico 5280 Cuisine

3109 Federal Blvd., West Highland

Puerto Rico 5280 Cuisine is a Puerto Rican spot serving up specialties like fried plantains stuffed with roasted pork, shrimp in buttered garlic salt and skirt steak with rice and beans.

A variety of sides are on offer as well, including fresh avocado, rice pigeon peas, sweet plantains and fried root.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Puerto Rico 5280 Cuisine is off to a solid start.

Yelper Alli L. wrote, “The owner and staff are so friendly! So happy to have discovered this neighborhood joint. The drinks are strong and I’m excited to come back for salsa/karaoke night!”

“Amazing food and the best alcapurria in town … The atmosphere reminds me of my wife’s and I experience of visiting Puerto Rico,” said Yelper Danny W.

Pupusas Lover

2236 S. Colorado Blvd., University Hills

Pupusas Lover is an eatery featuring authentic Salvadoran cuisine, from fried plantain empanadas and fried yuca to tamales wrapped in banana leaves and Salvadoran enchiladas.

Pupusas (stuffed tortillas) are the star of the menu, with flavors and fillings like edible flower, pineapple, chicken, shrimp and cheese.

Pupusas Lover currently holds 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jessica C., who visited the eatery on Sept. 9, wrote, “Pupusa Lover is a hidden gem! While Denver has plenty of fusion restaurants that sell a kind of ‘pupusa,’ this place is the real deal. Their pupusas revuelto tastes as close to El Salvador as you’re going to get in the mountains.”

And Cherie C. noted, “I love pupusas, so when I saw this sign I knew it was the place for me. I visited alone and ordered pupusa con loroco — my favorite. That and some fried yucca made for a big lunch.”

Pupusas Lover is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Article provided by Hoodline.