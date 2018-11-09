  • CBS4On Air

RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS4) – Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb returned to Raleigh, his college town, during the Broncos bye week. The North Carolina State Wolfpack welcomed him by honoring his number on the ring inside Carter-Finley Stadium during their game Thursday night.

Chubb, who has 6.5 sacks so far this season, was a star for the Wolfpack. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy which is given to the nation’s top defensive player.

Chubb signed jerseys and gave high fives to fans at the stadium.

Per 247 Sports, Chubb also achieved the following notable feats in at NC State:

– Set program career records for tackles for loss and sacks
– Led the FBS with 26 tackles for loss in 2017
– Was named the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year
– Was a consensus All-American
– Won the Ted Hendricks Award for the best defensive end in college football

gettyimages 855935498 copy NC State Honors Bradley Chubb, Who Visits Alma Mater During Bye Week

Bradley Chubb in college. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Broncos picked Chubb at No. 5 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

