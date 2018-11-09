By Doug Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4) – Longtime Denver restauranteur Pierre Wolfe passed away on Wednesday. He was 93 and died of natural causes.

Wolfe was well known in Denver known for the fine dining French restaurants he owned, and for his long broadcasting career where he shared his love of cooking, dining out and travel.

Wolfe was often seen greeting guests at his signature restaurants The Quorum, Tante Louise and The Normandy, the last of which he and his wife Jean sold in June of 2000.

Wolfe was born in Berlin, Germany to French parents, served with the Allies in World War II in North Africa and the Middle East and moved to the United States in 1950.

He got his first job in Denver at the Brown Palace Hotel. Soon in addition to his work as a chef, he branched into broadcasting, first on KFML radio in 1956, then television in the 60s. He hosted a nationally syndicated radio show “America’s Dining and Travel Guide” for many years and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Colorado Restaurant Association. Wolfe authored several books, including “Tastefully Yours: Savoring Denver’s Restaurant Past.”

Wolfe’s culinary training began on a cruise ship, and later in life, he often broadcasted from cruises all around the world where he was also guest chef.

His son Ron tells CBS4 life was full with his father, with good food and travel and stories of how he cooked with Julia Child, hosted Paul McCartney, President Dwight Eisenhower, and once turned away Marlon Brando from one of his restaurants for not wearing a jacket.

Wolfe is survived by his wife Jean, son Ron, daughter Karen, five grandchildren, and countless friends and fans of his restaurants and dining and travel shows. His family plans a celebration of life sometime in December.