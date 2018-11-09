  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite sunny skies, Friday will be our seventh consecutive day with below normal temperatures along the Front Range. Slightly warmer weather arrives on Saturday before a robust cold front arrives Saturday night causing a 25 degree drop for Veterans Day on Sunday.

The incoming storm does not have much moisture to work with so snowfall will be generally limited. For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, accumulation should vary between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation. And for most of us, any accumulation should be closer to 1 inch. In the foothills of at least Jefferson and Boulder Counties, somewhat higher amounts are possible but at this time we won’t expect anyone to get more than 6-7 inches even in the most favorable areas.

A flurry or two could linger into Monday morning but most of Monday will be dry. And cold! Highs will likely stay below freezing for the second day in a row. Milder weather will return starting Tuesday afternoon.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

