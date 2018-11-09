By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Over the next several years, those living in and around the Denver metro area are going to see big changes in the area surrounding the Broncos Stadium at Mile High, starting with the old Ironworks Building in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

“It’s been a vacant building for almost, probably 25 years,” owner Joseph O’Dea said.

He and wife Celeste decided it was time to bring the more than 100-year-old building back to life.

“A lot of the beginnings of Denver structures were formulated in this very space, so I’m excited,” Celeste O’Dea said.

In its early years, the brick structure housed Midwest Steel & Iron Works located south of the stadium.

The company fabricated steel to build some of the state’s most iconic structures, the Denver City County building, and East High School even the Royal Gorge Bridge.

Later it would transform into the Ironworks Bar.

“It was pretty vibrant,” Joseph O’Dea, said, “McNichol’s Arena was just down the street and this place was packed every night they had a game there.”

On the outside little has changed, inside visitors can go back in time.

“I kind of want to preserve that flavor of the times and I feel like the finishes hopefully reflect that excitement and that era of celebration,” Celeste O’Dea said.

It was a first in the Sun Valley neighborhood more than a century ago and now with the renovations done by the O’Deas, it comes full circle to again be a first in an area set for major redevelopment.

“It’ll be exciting for people to see both the new and then come in and witness what really took place in this part of the area,” said Joseph O’Dea.

The 7,000 square foot building officially opened for business hosting private events on Nov. 1.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.