YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 27-year-old Greeley man who walked dangerously close to Old Faithful geyser in September is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks for five years.

Gabriel Villalva of Greeley pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct and foot traffic on a thermal area in Yellowstone park. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman sentenced him to five years on probation, during which time he cannot enter the parks.

Tourists captured videos of Villalva standing within a few feet of Old Faithful on Sept. 14.

Five days later, Villalva was arrested in Cheyenne after a police chase on Sept. 19.

Police say they stopped Villalva with spike strips after a 15-minute chase. They say he spun his wheels and his SUV caught fire.

Officers fired beanbag rounds at Villalva to subdue him.

Villalva waived his preliminary hearing this week and remains jailed on $10,000 cash bond. An arraignment date hasn’t been set.

