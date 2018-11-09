  • CBS4On Air

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) – About 300 Fort Carson soldiers are back home from Afghanistan.

Fort Carson Army Post (credit: CBS)

Families were waiting to greet the members of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team for a homecoming ceremony just before 1 a.m. Friday at the post.

KRDO-TV reports that Maj. John Anderson ran in front of other soldiers to greet his two sons, leading one of them to start crying immediately. Teddy Anderson says he was a little nervous since he hadn’t seen his father in such a long time.

The unit deployed to Afghanistan in February to train and assist Afghan soldiers.

