DENVER (CBS4)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport continues to be among the fastest growing airports in the country.

The Denver Business Journal reports DIA added more flights than any of the other 10 largest U.S. airports (Denver is No. 5).

It also set a new record for passenger traffic, which was up about 5 percent from 2016.

DIA officials say the airport is expanding in an effort to keep up with Denver’s booming growth.

Federal data also shows the airport is relatively inexpensive to fly from.

