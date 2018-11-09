By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 40 families finalized the adoption of 54 children Friday morning at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse as part of Denver Adoption Day.

A total of 117,000 children are part of the foster care system nationwide, among those, 290 are children currently living in Colorado.

Kerry Meyer has been raising 2-year-old Sierra since she was just 4 days old.

“I’ve been committed to Sierra since the day I brought her home, but there’s something special about being able to say that I’m her mom.”

Kerry says she was on her way to Starbucks for a latte, when a call would send her to the hospital instead.

“I ran over to the hospital and met Sierra for the first time and the nurses were like, ‘Did you bring clothes for her?’ And I was like, ‘I was on my way to Starbucks, I didn’t have clothes.'”

Kerry’s parents flew in for the big day.

“She’s accomplished a lot in her life, but I think this is the best of the lot,” said Kerry’s mom.

They are proud of their daughter and have clearly fallen in love with their newest granddaughter.

“She is her own little person and she’s just a dear and we love her to death,” she says.

“I don’t think there’s anything she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it,” said Kerry’s dad.

Kerry calls foster care an emotional ironman, a challenge she hopes will lead to a limitless future for Sierra

“My dream for her is that she has enough stability security and confidence, keeps that sass going so that she can do whatever she wants.”

