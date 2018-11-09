By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With the temperatures dipping and snowflakes falling, a group of volunteers are working to make sure every child has a coat this winter to stay warm. And it’s all free of charge.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come together,” said Catholic Charities volunteer Megan McGee Bonta.

Boxes jammed full with down coats, able to warm little bodies and spirits.

Catholic Charities is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses to make sure no child is cold this winter.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It’s also really exciting when the law enforcement comes to help distribute the coats, to see them mingling with the people, helping them helping them put the coats on these little people it’s a great community outreach opportunity,” another volunteer Marian McDonough told CBS4 Friday, as the group collected donated coats.

The free coats are badly needed even here where luxury seems to be everywhere.

“Unbelievably people think Vail, Eagle County is a resort and nobody’s in need, but there’s an awful lot of people in need,” McDonough added.

Helping those in need by bringing an entire community together through love and compassion.

“This allows us to meet a physical needs and providing community resources” said McGee Bonta.

Over the years, this group estimates they have handed out 3,500 coats to needy families in the Eagle Valley.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.