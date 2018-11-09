DENVER (CBS4) — A Colorado bank robber who tried to hide out in front of the big screen was sent to the big house.

A federal judge this week sentenced Tristan Monroe Eerebout, 41, to 64 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney General’s Denver Office announced Friday.

According to details of the plea agreement, Eerebout robbed the First Bank in downtown Denver on March 8, 2017. He boarded a bus at Union Station and traveled to Louisville where surveillance video showed he walked away.

An officer from the Louisville Police Department later entered the movie theater with a description of the suspect taken from the video. Theater staff recalled a man matching the suspect’s description entering the facility, telling an employee he had been in prison for 10 years for attempting to kill a man, and purchasing a movie ticket with two $20 dollar bills.

He also tipped an employee $25 and told that person his name was Tristan.

Numerous law enforcement personnel eventually entered the theater and took Eerebout into custody.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney General’s office did not know which movie was playing at the time of the arrest.

Eerebout was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the end of this week’s hearing and began immediately serving his sentence.

According to online court records, Eerebout most recently spent time in the Colorado Department of Corrections for a robbery in Lakewood in 2013 — an offense committed on his birthday.