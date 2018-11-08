DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets to Zoo Lights are on sale now, something different than previous years.

This is the first time visitors to the Denver Zoo can buy tickets early for a specific evening and time. Tickets will be sold in 30 minute segments.

The Denver Zoo will cap the number of people at Zoo Lights at 9,000 per night.

More than 2 million lights are spread over 70 acres. This is the 28th year for Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights opens Nov. 30 through Jan. 6. All tickets purchased online receive an additional $2 off.

Discount Nights (Dec. 3-6, 10-13)

Non-Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $15

Children (Ages 3-11) $10

Children 2 and under FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) $13

Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $12

Children (Ages 3-11) $7

Children 2 and under FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) $10

General Zoo Lights

Non-Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $20

Children (Ages 3-11) $14

Children 2 and under FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) $17

Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $15

Children (Ages 3-11) $9

Children 2 and under FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) $12