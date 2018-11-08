Filed Under:Denver Zoo, Holiday Lights, Holidays, Local TV, Zoo Lights

DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets to Zoo Lights are on sale now, something different than previous years.

This is the first time visitors to the Denver Zoo can buy tickets early for a specific evening and time. Tickets will be sold in 30 minute segments.

mg 2008 Tickets To Denver Zoo Lights On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Zoo will cap the number of people at Zoo Lights at 9,000 per night.

mg 2011 Tickets To Denver Zoo Lights On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

More than 2 million lights are spread over 70 acres. This is the 28th year for Zoo Lights.

mg 1960 Tickets To Denver Zoo Lights On Sale Now

(credit: CBS)

Zoo Lights opens Nov. 30 through Jan. 6. All tickets purchased online receive an additional $2 off.

Discount Nights (Dec. 3-6, 10-13)
Non-Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $15
Children (Ages 3-11) $10
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $13
Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $12
Children (Ages 3-11) $7
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $10

General Zoo Lights
Non-Member:  Adults (Ages 12-64) $20
Children (Ages 3-11) $14
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $17
Member:  Adults (Ages 12-64) $15
Children (Ages 3-11) $9
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $12

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s