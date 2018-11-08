DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets to Zoo Lights are on sale now, something different than previous years.
This is the first time visitors to the Denver Zoo can buy tickets early for a specific evening and time. Tickets will be sold in 30 minute segments.
The Denver Zoo will cap the number of people at Zoo Lights at 9,000 per night.
More than 2 million lights are spread over 70 acres. This is the 28th year for Zoo Lights.
Zoo Lights opens Nov. 30 through Jan. 6. All tickets purchased online receive an additional $2 off.
Discount Nights (Dec. 3-6, 10-13)
Non-Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $15
Children (Ages 3-11) $10
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $13
Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $12
Children (Ages 3-11) $7
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $10
General Zoo Lights
Non-Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $20
Children (Ages 3-11) $14
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $17
Member: Adults (Ages 12-64) $15
Children (Ages 3-11) $9
Children 2 and under FREE
Seniors (Ages 65+) $12