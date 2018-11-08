  • CBS4On Air

Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos, Noah Karwacki, Vista PEAK Preparatory School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado teenager has been kicking field goals for a cause for months now, and it’s finally paying off.

Noah Karwacki is the kicker for Vista PEAK Preparatory School in Aurora. CBS4 featured an interview with him last month as he raised money for childhood cancer research through the Kick-It Champion program.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 345 Teen Raising Funds For Cancer By Kicking Field Goals Reaches Goal

Noah Karwacki (credit: CBS)

Fans pledge money for every kick he makes, and earlier this week Karwacki was challenged to a kicking contest with hosts from the sports radio station 104.3 The Fan.

Former Buff and Bronco Alfred Williams, also known as “Big Al,” kicked a 51 yard field goal …

noah karwacki 3 Teen Raising Funds For Cancer By Kicking Field Goals Reaches Goal

Alfred Williams kicks. (credit: CBS)

… but then Karwacki drilled a 55 yarder.

noah karwacki 2 Teen Raising Funds For Cancer By Kicking Field Goals Reaches Goal

Noah Karwacki (credit: CBS)

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus then surprised Karwacki with a $3,000 check.

noah karwacki 1 Teen Raising Funds For Cancer By Kicking Field Goals Reaches Goal

Brandon McManus (far right) talks with Karwacki. (credit: CBS)

“To do what you’re doing, anything that I can do regardless of what I did on the field. I just want you to learn that don’t let one kick determine who you are and life is bigger than that,” McManus said.

The check helped Karwacki reach his fundraising goal of $5,000.

LINKS: Kick-It With Noah Karwacki

