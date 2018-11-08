AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado teenager has been kicking field goals for a cause for months now, and it’s finally paying off.

Noah Karwacki is the kicker for Vista PEAK Preparatory School in Aurora. CBS4 featured an interview with him last month as he raised money for childhood cancer research through the Kick-It Champion program.

Fans pledge money for every kick he makes, and earlier this week Karwacki was challenged to a kicking contest with hosts from the sports radio station 104.3 The Fan.

Former Buff and Bronco Alfred Williams, also known as “Big Al,” kicked a 51 yard field goal …

… but then Karwacki drilled a 55 yarder.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus then surprised Karwacki with a $3,000 check.

“To do what you’re doing, anything that I can do regardless of what I did on the field. I just want you to learn that don’t let one kick determine who you are and life is bigger than that,” McManus said.

The check helped Karwacki reach his fundraising goal of $5,000.

