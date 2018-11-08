  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Snowpack, Mountain Snow, Water Supply

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s mountain snowpack is off to a great start this season thanks to a recent parade of snowstorms.

In fact it’s the highest early season snowpack that’s been recorded in several years, allowing several ski resorts to enjoy early openings.

capture4 Mountain Snowpack Off To Strongest Start In Years For Colorado

Severe drought was declared in southwest Colorado last winter due to a lack of snow. This picture taken at 10:50 am on 1/5/18. (credit: CBS)

Below is a comparison of the mountain snowpack on Nov. 8, 2017 and 2018.

What a difference a year can make!

2017 Mountain Snowpack Off To Strongest Start In Years For Colorado

Colorado snowpack on November 8, 2017. (credit: NOAA)

2018 Mountain Snowpack Off To Strongest Start In Years For Colorado

Colorado snowpack on November 8, 2018. (credit: NOAA)

On Thursday NOAA released their November El Niño update and it says there is still about an 80% chance that El Niño will form this winter.

alma snow Mountain Snowpack Off To Strongest Start In Years For Colorado

Snow in Alma from a storm in October (credit: Mark Milligan)

El Niño is a warming of the waters along the west coast of South America associated with another phenomena called the Southern Oscillation.

Together these features can have an impact on global weather patters including in the United States.

For the lower 48 the main storm track tends of favor the southern tier of states with Colorado right on the northern edge.

El Niño years have a higher chance to bring normal or above normal snowfall the much of the state.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s