By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s mountain snowpack is off to a great start this season thanks to a recent parade of snowstorms.

In fact it’s the highest early season snowpack that’s been recorded in several years, allowing several ski resorts to enjoy early openings.

Below is a comparison of the mountain snowpack on Nov. 8, 2017 and 2018.

What a difference a year can make!

On Thursday NOAA released their November El Niño update and it says there is still about an 80% chance that El Niño will form this winter.

El Niño is a warming of the waters along the west coast of South America associated with another phenomena called the Southern Oscillation.

Together these features can have an impact on global weather patters including in the United States.

For the lower 48 the main storm track tends of favor the southern tier of states with Colorado right on the northern edge.

El Niño years have a higher chance to bring normal or above normal snowfall the much of the state.

