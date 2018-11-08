Filed Under:Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Local TV, Robert Mueller, Russia Investigation, State Capitol

By Jeff Gurney

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday evening to rally in support of the Russia investigation.

russia rally3 Crowd Rallies At State Capitol In Support Of Russia Investigation

(credit: CBS)

The demonstrators believe that special counsel Robert Mueller should continue the investigation into what role Russia played in the 2016 presidential election.

They joined protests in cities across the U.S. Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places.

russia rally2 Crowd Rallies At State Capitol In Support Of Russia Investigation

Copter4 flew over the rally at the state Capitol (credit: CBS)

Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Pres. Donald Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s