By Jeff Gurney

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday evening to rally in support of the Russia investigation.

The demonstrators believe that special counsel Robert Mueller should continue the investigation into what role Russia played in the 2016 presidential election.

They joined protests in cities across the U.S. Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places.

Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Pres. Donald Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.