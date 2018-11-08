ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Amazon is getting ready for the upcoming holiday season and things are getting busy inside the delivery station in Englewood.

During the day things are relatively quiet, but at night, it’s really busy inside. That’s when Amazon employees are working to get those packages into delivery vans and onto the streets.

“There’s roughly 300 associates here full time, part time associates that we’ve already hired and we also support several hundred drivers out of this location as well. That’s our off-peak number. We’re obviously getting ready for our peak season so we’re hired up beyond that,” said Kerry Person with Amazon Logistics.

The facility in Englewood is responsible for getting those packages out for the final deliveries, often with independent contractors.