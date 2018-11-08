  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies pitcher German Marquez is making a name for himself at the other side of the plate as a hitter.

Louisville Slugger honored Marquez as the best hitting pitcher in baseball with the Silver Slugger Award Thursday.

gettyimages 681667896 Marquez, Arenado, And Story Win Silver Sluggers For Rockies

German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies hits a 2 RBI single in the seventh inning against the Chicagpo Cubs at Coors Field on May 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Marquez led all Major League pitchers with 18 hits, a .300 batting average, and a .350 slugging percentage.

His 18 hits were the most by any pitcher since Zach Greinke’s 19 hits in 2013 when he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marquez’ 18 hits were the most by a Rockies pitcher since Mike Hampton had 21 hits in 2002. Jason Jennings had 19, also in 2002.

Hampton also won the Silver Slugger Award that year, the only other Rockies pitcher to get the honor.

In 2018, Marquez was 14-11 on the mound with a 3.77 ERA. He set the Rockies single-season strikeout record this year with 230 strikeouts and helped lead the team to playoffs.

gettyimages 942776588 Marquez, Arenado, And Story Win Silver Sluggers For Rockies

DENVER, CO – APRIL 06: Starting pitcher German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies throws in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He also tied a Major League record by striking out the first eight batters in a game on September 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In all, three Rockies won Silver Sluggers this year, including third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story.

gettyimages 10178728202 Marquez, Arenado, And Story Win Silver Sluggers For Rockies

Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies throws to first for an out at SunTrust Park on August 16, 2018. (credit: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Arenado has now won the award 4 times, tied with Todd Helton as the most ever by a Rockies player.

Story joins Troy Tulowitzki (2010-11) as the only Rockies shortstops to win a Silver Slugger Award.

