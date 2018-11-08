  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will end in the morning on Thursday leaving mainly dry weather across the state in the afternoon. The only exception is in the mountains north of I-70 where light snow is possible but accumulation is unlikely.

The bigger story on Thursday will be our chilly temperatures. It will be our sixth consecutive day with below normal temperatures and that streak should extend to at least 10 days with chilly weather through Monday.

The next storm system to reach Colorado will arrive Saturday night with snow spreading across the Front Range through Sunday morning. At this time it does not look like significant accumulation but 1-3 inches will be in the metro area.

More in the foothills with up to 5-6 inches above 6,000 feet in Jefferson and Boulder Counties.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

