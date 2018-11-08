By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Veterans organizations are working to help some of their own who are living on the streets.

The 28th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is a one-stop shop to serve those who served our country.

Veterans came to the Colorado Army National Guard Armory Thursday and received clothing, haircuts, food and medical care. They even got help with job placement, legal issues and housing.

“Sometimes we’re not able to get to these services out on the street, so coming to one place and getting everything is pretty nice,” said veteran Andrew Livingston.

This is a combined effort of the Denver VA Regional Office, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS), Veteran Service Organizations and community partners such as the Colorado Veterans Project, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the Elks Club.

Veterans make up about nine percent of the homeless population.

Volunteers at the stand down were able to help around 350 veterans Thursday. In previous years, that number has been as high as 600.

“Veterans are very proud and that pride keeps them from asking for help. Even if they know somebody can help them, it takes a lot for them to come here today,” said VA PIO Rebecca Sawyer.

If you know a veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838. They’ll assist you in getting them the help they need.

