Filed Under:Bread, Catholic, Communion, Eucharist, God's Pill, Local TV, Theresa Lay, Wine

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– One Colorado businesswoman is taking a symbol of her faith to those on the go.

Theresa Lay came up with God’s Pill after going through a personal tragedy.

gods pill pkg transfer frame 358 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

(credit: CBS)

“I had gone through loss in my life and I was taking daily communion. And I thought about a portable way, a quick and easy way to do it,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

gods pill pkg transfer frame 426 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

Theresa Lay (credit: CBS)

One pill is made of matzo bread powder, the other red wine extract. She says it could be used by the military or people who are traveling. One person who reviewed the product said it has allowed them to worship in the jungles of Gambia.

gods pill pkg transfer frame 519 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

(credit: CBS)

“Large groups or just people on the go who want to worship and give thanks to God. That’s pretty much how I invented the communion pill.”

gods pill pkg transfer frame 2296 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

(credit: CBS)

Theresa says the pill isn’t associated with any denomination, it doesn’t matter if you’re Protestant or Catholic. She says 2,000 years ago communion was with fresh bread and wine. These days it’s wine or juice and processed wafers. The next step can now be prayer in pill form.

gods pill pkg transfer frame 2038 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

(credit: CBS)

“I believe communion brings hope and healing to the world. It’s been 2,000 years since the last supper and it’s new every time someone celebrates”.

gods pill pkg transfer frame 2192 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

(credit: CBS)

gods pill pkg transfer frame 846 Colorado Woman Sells Communion In Pill Form

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

