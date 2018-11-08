By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– One Colorado businesswoman is taking a symbol of her faith to those on the go.

Theresa Lay came up with God’s Pill after going through a personal tragedy.

“I had gone through loss in my life and I was taking daily communion. And I thought about a portable way, a quick and easy way to do it,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

One pill is made of matzo bread powder, the other red wine extract. She says it could be used by the military or people who are traveling. One person who reviewed the product said it has allowed them to worship in the jungles of Gambia.

“Large groups or just people on the go who want to worship and give thanks to God. That’s pretty much how I invented the communion pill.”

Theresa says the pill isn’t associated with any denomination, it doesn’t matter if you’re Protestant or Catholic. She says 2,000 years ago communion was with fresh bread and wine. These days it’s wine or juice and processed wafers. The next step can now be prayer in pill form.

“I believe communion brings hope and healing to the world. It’s been 2,000 years since the last supper and it’s new every time someone celebrates”.

