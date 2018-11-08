  • CBS4On Air

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The first winter Outdoor Retailer show hosted in Denver opened Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center and runs through this weekend.

convention 2 Colorado Companies Vie For Outdoor Worlds Attention

(credit: CBS)

Among the businesses vying for the outdoor world’s attention are several Colorado-based retailers.

“I’d just love to see our label on everybody’s backs,” said Sean Han.

topo designs 2 Colorado Companies Vie For Outdoor Worlds Attention

(credit: CBS)

Han works for Denver-based Topo Designs. Their bags are for the true adventurer.

“People that really like to carry things on their backs and get around town and really explore when they are out there,” he said.

Han said having the Outdoor Retailer show in Denver is great.

topo designs 3 Colorado Companies Vie For Outdoor Worlds Attention

CBS4's Joel Hillan interviews Sean Han.

“Gives us an opportunity to get in front of European buyers, Asian buyers, Canadian buyers and then all of your major retailers across the country as well,” he said.

Audrey Smith, with Boulder-based Lems Shoes, www.lemsshoes.com said, “Getting that face-to-face interaction and being able to talk to someone is really rewarding for us.”

lems Colorado Companies Vie For Outdoor Worlds Attention

(credit: CBS)

Smith came to Colorado from Ohio three years ago to help start the company.

The company’s founder was a decathlete at Purdue University.  That meant ten different pairs of shoes.

“One day just started ripping apart shoes and trying to understand why this was here that was there, taught himself how to design shows and started sketching and that’s how it came about.”

interview Colorado Companies Vie For Outdoor Worlds Attention

CBS4's Joel Hillan interviews Audrey Smith.

The lightweight boots is where the company started, but they expanded to shoes as well.

When asked if her vision was a Lems on every limb, “Yeah,” she replied, “that would be ideal, I don’t know how realistic it is, but that would be great.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

