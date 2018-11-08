  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge has set a trial date for an FBI agent charged with discharging his gun while he was dancing in a nightclub. Chase Bishop’s gun went off June 2 and injured a man inside Mile High Spirits Tasting Room in LoDo.

chase bishop arraigned Trial Date Set For FBI Agent In LoDo Club Shooting

Chase Bishop outside the courtroom on Thursday. (credit: CBS)

Bishop was seen doing a backflip on the dance floor in a video that captured the incident and the gun fell out of his waistband. When he picked it up, the gun went off.

fbi dancing gun 5vo frame 55 Trial Date Set For FBI Agent In LoDo Club Shooting

(credit: Julie)

A round from the gun struck bystander Tom Reddington in the leg. The attorney for Reddington said he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

chase bishop 2 Trial Date Set For FBI Agent In LoDo Club Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Bishop was in Denver on a personal trip when the shooting happened.

On Thursday the judge scheduled the trial to start in May.

