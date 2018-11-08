DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge has set a trial date for an FBI agent charged with discharging his gun while he was dancing in a nightclub. Chase Bishop’s gun went off June 2 and injured a man inside Mile High Spirits Tasting Room in LoDo.

Bishop was seen doing a backflip on the dance floor in a video that captured the incident and the gun fell out of his waistband. When he picked it up, the gun went off.

A round from the gun struck bystander Tom Reddington in the leg. The attorney for Reddington said he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

Bishop was in Denver on a personal trip when the shooting happened.

On Thursday the judge scheduled the trial to start in May.