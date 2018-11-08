ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Arts Week is a celebration of all things art. It’s also a good time to experiment. There are deals and discounts throughout the Denver arts community, including on classes at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

The Arvada Center offers hundreds of classes in every discipline of the arts as a way to encourage creativity. The TV/Film Acting class is full of teens with big dreams.

“I hope to be in a movie someday, on the big screen,” said Ethan Quinn, a 14-year-old, who’s taking the class.

“Probably to be on a TV show or movie,” said Breck Petramala, a 14-year-old, also in the class.

“I hope it leads to me maybe getting in some commercials later,” said Audrey Annino, a 12-year-old member of the class.

The classes are an opportunity for the kids to hone their skills, and get feedback from a real professional.

“I’ve been told that I’m very straight faced all the time, so then doing this class has been good for me to do, like, emotions, and like, scenes,” Quinn told CBS4.

Quinn has already signed with an agent, with the help he got through the Arvada Center class. TV/Film Acting is just one of the many ways that the Arvada Center is helping budding artists make their dreams come true.

Toddlers have their first dance classes. Adults experiment with water colors, and elementary school kids warm up with acting games.

“The Arvada Center is awesome. They have so much variety of camps here,” Annino said.

There are hundreds of classes every year that make creating fun.

“I genuinely enjoy it, and also, I learn a lot from it…so it’s fun to learn,” Petramala said.

The Arvada Center is offering $5 off its classes for Denver Arts Week, use the promo code ARTSWEEK.