By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– In this year’s election and recent years, there was a huge focus on young voter turnout.

At Metro State University, Sarah Shumate-Connor is the president of a student group focused on rallying a new generation of poll goers.

“We are the future we are the next generation taking the reins.” Shumate-Connor said.

For the last several months, she and several others from the Political Science Honor Society have been working to get students on the Auraria Campus interested, informed and ultimately involved in this year’s election.

“I think there’s this wave in enthusiasm and kind of a push back to what’s happening with the president right now and I think that’s catapulting young people to the ballot box,” she said.

A polling center inside the student center on Election Day was proof of that.

“I was taught growing up that if you can’t vote you can’t complain,” said one first-time voter.

A civic duty is one thing, but for many young voters it was the issues and the lasting impact they could have on their future that had them lining up at the polls.

“I did extensive research on basically everything that’s going on in Colorado right now, so I just felt like a true connection to being able to vote and exercise my right to vote,” said student Stephanie Vasquez.

“You just kind of gather more pieces as you go along, I took about a month and half to finally complete my ballot I feel confident with my choices,” Shumate-Connor said.

Whatever the party, the age or the reason Shumate-Connor and other young voters say there’s just a special kind of excitement that comes with Election Day.

