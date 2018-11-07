AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora honored our nation’s heroes on Wednesday with the 24th annual Veterans Salute. The event celebrates the sacrifices made by our military service men and women.

Many, including students from Horizon Middle School, came out to the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

The students honored the service members with a performance.

“When you add about 7,000 DOD (Department of Defense) civilians and military contractors, as well as 40,000 retired military and 460,000 veterans; now that you call Colorado ‘hero home,'” said John Barry, the President/CEO of Wings Over The Rockies.

The Aurora Veterans Salute comes just days before the Veterans Day holiday on Sunday.