WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Weld County responded to a fire at the Nobel Energy facility on County Road 30 near County Road 49.

Flames reached feet into the air. They were seen charring at least one semi truck and trailer.

Authorities tell CBS4 no one is hurt, and all persons are accounted for. They say diesel fire is burning, and the facility is under construction.

Investigators believe there’s a fracture in a diesel-carrying line.

Resident living in a one-mile radius will be getting a reverse 911 call because of the smoke.

The Platteville-Gilcrest Volunteer Fire Department was responding.

The fire is south of Milton Reservoir and 10 miles north of Hudson.

Details about how the fire started or if anyone is hurt have not been confirmed by authorities.