ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.

Jokic made his comments to the media following the Nuggets’ 108-107 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.

gettyimages 1055842414 Nuggets Nikola Jokic Fined $25K For Postgame Comments

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 31: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls drives between Paul Millsap #4 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on October 31, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Nuggets defeated the Bulls 108-107 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The fine was handed down Wednesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s