NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.

Jokic made his comments to the media following the Nuggets’ 108-107 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.

The fine was handed down Wednesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

